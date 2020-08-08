From the Newsroom: AI Express flight crash & rescue ops

From the Newsroom: Air India Express flight crash and situation on ground and more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 11:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In this bonus episode of From the Newsroom by DH Radio, we look at the situation on the ground at Karipur airport, Malappuram, Kerala, relief efforts, dangers of a tabletop runway, bad weather in Kerala, Munnar landslides and how Covid-19 has affected relief efforts at the airport.

DH Podcast
Kozhikode
Kerala
Air India

