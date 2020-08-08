From the Newsroom: Air India Express flight crash and situation on ground and more

In this bonus episode of From the Newsroom by DH Radio, we look at the situation on the ground at Karipur airport, Malappuram, Kerala, relief efforts, dangers of a tabletop runway, bad weather in Kerala, Munnar landslides and how Covid-19 has affected relief efforts at the airport.

