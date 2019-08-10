Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy Note10, Vivo S1 and more

Samsung, Vivo and other consumer electronics majors launched brand new line of phones such as Galaxy Note10 series and related accessories in addition to smart TVs this week.

Here is the list of top gadgets released in India and globally (August 4-10):

Vivo S1:

The highlight of the Vivo S1 is the photography hardware. It boasts triple-camera module having a 16MP primary sensor (F1.78), wide-angle 8MP sensor (F2.2) and 2MP depth sensor (F2.4) with LED flash. On the front, Vivo S1 houses 32MP shooter with F2.0 aperture.

Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Halo FullView screen with the flash in-display fingerprint scanner that adds a second layer of security in addition to face unlock to protect the phone.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor running on an Android Pie OS backed by 4500 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2:

Samsung has given extra attention to health and fitness features in the new Galaxy Watch Active2. It can track 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts.



Galaxy Watch Active2 series; Picture Credit: Samsung



The company has also equipped the Galaxy Watch Active2 with new health sensors along with ECG (Electrocardiogram). Additionally, device owners will be able to track real-time stress levels through proprietary wellness app, Samsung Health. It also offers guided meditation programs through an integration with the leading sleep and meditation app, Calm, which is available in English, German and Spanish languages. Its price starts at $279.

Considering the features and the low price-tag, Samsung has done pretty well with the Galaxy Watch Active2. Especially, the ECG feature will make the device on par with Apple's latest Watch Series 4.

Samsung The Frame & Smart 7-in-1 LED TVs:

The Frame is the top-end model among the two. It boasts in-built motion and brightness sensors. When it is not being used as a television, The Frame moves into Art Mode and displays digital pieces of art. Also, the TV intuitively adjusts the brightness of the picture depending on the time of day.



The Frame smart TV; Picture Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven smart features including the Content Guide that shows and recommends content available on pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

Portronics Dynamo:

It is a compact rechargeable wireless speaker. Portronics Dynamo supports Bluetooth 5.0, FM and multiple connectivity options.



Portronics Dynamo Bluetooth speakers



It houses a 5W inbuilt speaker with acoustically tuned amplifiers to offer clear audio output, bass, and mid-ranges. It also comes True Wireless Connection (TWS) which offers device owner the liberty to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth v5.0.

It supports both USB port for pen drive to play music of the owner's choice and also option to switch to FM radio with just a click of a button.

Portronics Dynamo comes with a 2000mAh lithium Ion battery and can offer close to 10-12 hours on a single recharge. It can connect with any smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer wirelessly.

It costs Rs 1999 and comes with 1year warranty. The product can be purchased through online and offline stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy Note10:

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note10 series in two sizes- standard Galaxy Note10 with 6.3-inch full HD+ screen and top-end Galaxy Note10+ series with 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display.

Both flaunt long candy-bar exterior outlook with the high-quality metal-and-glass case. On the front, Samsung has incorporated a tiny front camera on the top and the rest is covered with a fully functional edge-to-edge display.



Galaxy Note10 series; Picture Credit: Samsung



The company likes to call it the Cinematic Infinity-O Display and is nearly bezel-less, which guarantees to offer enriching viewing experience and most importantly, the vast display can be well utilised to take notes with the S Pen.

However, the new design comes with one limitation, which might disappoint audiophiles. Samsung has let go the much loved 3.55 mm audio jack in the Galaxy Note10 series. And also, the company will not be offering 3.5mm jack-to-Type C connector dongle with the retail package.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy Note10 comes with triple-camera-- one, 16MP F2.2 (123°), Wide-angle 12MP sensor with OIS (77°) and 12MP Telephoto.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ comes with quad-camera. It features the same three sensors as seen in the generic model, but with an additional depth sensor.

Both the Galaxy Note10 series phones come with identical 10MP front camera.

The Galaxy Note10+ will be available starting Rs 79,999, while Galaxy Note10 is priced at Rs 69,999 in India.

Fingers power banks:

India-based company Fingers launched DigiPack, Happie Face and PowerPotli C5 & C10 series portable power banks series. They will be available in 5000 mAh and 10000 mAh capacities.

Fingere DigiPack comes with an LED display to indicate battery status and lightweight design. It is also compatible with 5V/2.1 A charging and comes with a one Micro-USB and one USB Type-C port supporting fast charging.



Fingers DigiPack



PowerPotli and Happie Face power banks come with trendy colours that give them a distinctive look.

All Fingers power banks come bundled with trendy stickers to customise the look and feel of your power banks and smart devices.

