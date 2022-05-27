Gemini Daily Horoscope - May 27, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches
'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series
Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime
No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog
Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones
'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel