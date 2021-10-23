Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Assam connected with first electric train service

Assam connected with first electric train service

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 