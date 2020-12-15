Good old double edge safety razor making a comeback

The double edge safety razor. Years ago, this was the prized grooming instrument for that daily morning ritual of shaving for our fathers and grandfathers.

After going out of favour and cartridge razors becoming the norm, double edge safety razors are making a comeback in western countries and slowly in India too. Some of the braver men are trying out straight razors too, just for that saloon-like shave.

With a cartridge razor that has multiple blades, it is a quick way to shave. However, there is increasing awareness about the amount of plastic that is being used in cartridge razors and also waste disposal. Secondly, shaving with cartridge razors is sometimes known to result in ingrown hair.

Apart from a better shaving experience, including less irritation, westernisation of our grooming and dressing habits are believed to be factors due to which double edge safety razors are slowly making a comeback. There has also been a sharp rise in the number of products available for men’s grooming.

Now, shaving with a double edge safety razor or a straight razor is not about hurriedly scraping the face like many of us do using a cartridge razor. It needs proper pre-shave preparation to soften the beard. If this is not done, it can result in razor burns or nasty cuts. Even while shaving, the razor has to be held at the correct angle and no pressure is to be applied. A well-designed, heavy razor will do the job without any pressure and one needs to learn how to use these.

Safety razors can be of the three-piece open comb, closed comb or the butterfly opening types. In three-piece open comb razors, as the name says, will have a comb-like middle piece, whereas a closed comb razor will have a solid edge middle piece. Open comb razors are generally considered to be more aggressive and will need careful handling to shave without ending up with cuts.

A good razor with a brass handle will cost from about Rs 500 to Rs 4,000.

These razors might be slightly expensive to buy, but they will last a very long time and give that perfect grooming experience every single time.