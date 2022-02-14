Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

It is not just another Monday, it is also the day of love! And Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with two hamsters smitten with one another.

"Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)," it said in a blogpost.

In today’s interactive 3-D Doodle, you can piece the paths of the adorable hamsters together and "clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws". Why? Because home is where the heart is!

In the past as well, the Google Doodle portrayed love across species -- intergalactic love of aliens on spaceships in 2020 and animals on a ferris wheel in 2013.

The origin of Valentine's Day — now celebrated by couples as a festival of love — are thought to go back to the Roman purification festival of Lupercalia, when naked young men would whip young ladies to make them more fertile. Some also believe the day is associated with the cult of third-century Roman Christian martyr Saint Valentine, who was decapitated on the orders of Emperor Claudius for secretly performing weddings.

