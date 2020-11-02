Google Meet users can now have custom background

Lately, Google has been bringing value-added features for enterprise customers including multiple break rooms, noise suppression, background blur, and more to Meet video call service.

Now, the search engine giant has introduced a custom background option in the Google Meet. This feature will be available for customers subscribed to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal Google accounts.

The new feature will be rolled out in the coming days.

Must read | Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout rooms

Here's how to change the background on Google Meet:

Before a video call

Step 1: Go to Google Meet and then select a meeting.

Step 2: On the bottom right of your self-view, click Change Background .

To completely blur your background, click Blur your background .

To slightly blur your background, click Slightly blur your background .

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

Note: To upload your own image for your background, click the '+' icon to add it.

Step 3: Click Join Now.

During a video call

Step 1: On the bottom right, click More More.

Step 2: Click Change background .

To completely blur your background, click Blur your background .

To slightly blur your background, click Slightly blur your background.

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

To upload your own image for your background, click Add Add.

It can be noted that the device's camera is automatically turned on when the user clicks the Change background. Also, participants (children) will not be able to upload their own pictures during the Google Meet call meetings organised by Education customers.

Must read | Microsoft Teams to get AI-based noise suppression feature soon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.