Google Task Mate app offers money to do chores in India

Search engine giant has begun testing a new crowdsourcing app Task Mate that asks users to some random chores through a smartphone and in return, it is promising a good payment.

Google Task Mate (Early Access) version is now live on Play store in India. However, it is limited to select users and being allowed to download based on the first-come-first service. Depending on the response and success rate of completion of tasks, Google may extend it to others in the near future.

Here's how Google Task Mate works:

Once the user downloads the Task Mate, the company will ask the user to do some work with two options-- sitting and field. The former requires users to just sit at home and transcribe audio content or record spoken sentences.



Google Task Mate features.



For fieldwork, Google asks users to go to a nearby shop and take photos of the storefront. Once done with the chore, you will get paid via cash transfer directly to the linked bank account and in India, it will be rewarded in local currency Rupees.

This is very different from other crowdsourced apps launched by Google, as the users were rewarded with credit points and can redeem only on the Play store.

Also, the type of tasks Google is giving to the users gives us hint that it is trying to improve its popular services such as finding real-time information on local shops with photos on Google Maps, transcribe chore is likely to help improve the Machine Language (ML) models of live transcription feature on Android phones, YouTube and other Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered applications.

