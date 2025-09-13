Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

I’m an Indian doctor in Ukraine's war zone

Dr U P R Menon studied medicine in Ukraine, married a Ukrainian, and settled in the country in 1980 when it was still a part of the Soviet Union. Life has turned turbulent since 2022, when Russia began bombing Kyiv.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 22:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The streets of Kyiv after war broke out. 
The streets of Kyiv after war broke out. 
Menon with his friends and family in Ukraine.

Menon with his friends and family in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 22:19 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us