Chamarajanagar district's health sector needs an overhaul

The Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy was waiting to happen. In many ways, the conditions of public medical systems in the district reflect what is happening in other parts of mofussil India. As private health industries grow, the public institutions go into decline. Over several years, the government hospital here has seen a chequered trajectory. Introduction of new programmes including an experiment in tele medicine and integration into the new medical college are some examples.

Yet, catering to the needs of a large public has continued to be in free fall. This despite the fact that there have been and are some good, dedicated doctors. Yet, the overall system of inadequate supervision (more than inadequate infrastructure) marks the institution.

Key questions that any enquiry into the system needs to look at are not only at the hospital per se but to the overall conditions of the health sector in the district. It would be pertinent to review the following:

Why has the government hospital not emerged as a reliable and well-functioning hospital despite the fact that it is linked to the new government medical college? Why is there a dearth of staff and resources?

What are the links between the private health industries and the staff of the government hospital?

How many times has the MP visited the hospital and reviewed the medical system of the district?

How do the local elected representatives (MLAs, ZP members, and corporation members) monitor the functioning of the government hospital?

(The writer is a social anthropologist and works in Chamarajanagar district)