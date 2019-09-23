Nataraj Huliyar, a Kannada Writer and Professor of Comparative Studies, Bangalore University, speaks to DH on the Dalit movements in Karnataka and their relevance today.

Q. Dalit movements in Karnataka have carved a niche for themselves and brought to the fore various issues during their peak years. How do you see them/their status now? Are they continuing with the same vigour?

Like Indian political parties, Dalit organizations, have also split on various grounds in Karnataka.

Divides are created due to leadership issues. For instance, the extension of support to specific political parties during the elections can create fissures. Aspiring leaders within the organisations have also split the mother organization, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS), to assume leadership and have founded separate outfits. There was also an instance where a Dalit leader who is strong in a particular region split the organisation and founded his separate outfit. Ego issues and ego clashes arise out of lack of clarity about ideology and the true motto of the Dalit movement. Of late, there are splits also on the basis of sub-castes among Dalits and on the issue of demanding internal reservation within scheduled castes. And yet, the Dalit following for all these organizations has been on the rise. But Ambedkar’s ideology is not spread with deep conviction and hence the rigour of the Dalit protest is lost. As a result, the Dalit consciousness has lost its influence. But, as a socio-cultural force and as pressure groups, Dalit organisations still retain their hold.

Dalit literature has become repetitive in the past few decades and has not been able to inspire the Dalit masses as it did in the 80s and the 90s. Dalit leaders in other spheres and Dalit politicians have both compromised on the ideology of social justice and are serving the interests of the political parties and the casteist establishment. They too are responsible for this dismal situation.

Q. Has caste discrimination now become subtle and sophisticated, particularly in higher education? What are the dangers associated with it?

The paradox of the Indian society is, people, become more and more casteist as they become educated. This is mainly because they are not taught secularism properly. ‘VEG ONLY’ boards that are shamelessly displayed in front of the houses and apartments also reveal the new forms of caste mentality which is on the rise.

In higher education, upper-caste students and teachers have become so narrow-minded that they are incapable of understanding the philosophy of empowerment or reservation or affirmative action for the underprivileged, though they now have 10 per cent reservation and 40 per cent in the so-called ‘merit’ pool to compete. These tendencies lead to the elimination of the underprivileged like Dalits, minorities and women from several areas. Added to this are the pinpricks, harassments, jibes, subtle and blatant discriminations that the lower caste students face each day from upper caste managements, teachers and fellow students.

Q. Specify some major factors that are responsible for the prevalence of the caste system and how we can overcome the barriers?

Caste is basically in the Hindu mind which can be eradicated only through rationalist education and making people question the very basis of the caste system which is based on illogical, inhuman and conservative discourses created by the upper caste vested interests from time to time. When Ambedkar burnt Manu-Dharma-Shatra, he was also trying to burn the very basis of both caste and gender discrimination, albeit through a symbolic protest. Modern Indians must burn the Manu-Dharma-Shatra from in their mind, which they automatically imbibe from the conservative elements in the society, including their parents. Educated people should realize that practising caste system is inhuman and practising untouchability is a sin, and crime too.

Caste is institutionalised through family, religious institutions, caste associations and many such institutions. Communalism also nourishes the caste system. If parents are secular and teachers in schools colleges teach young minds about the need and importance of being broad-minded and secular in their outlook, half of the problem is solved.

Each of us should read or be taught the selected writings of Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Kuvempu and P. Lankesh, Devanoor Mahadaeva who have discussed various forms of the caste system, casteism and ways to annihilate caste system. All these thinkers believe those inter-caste marriages are the most effective means to eradicate caste mentality and caste system as well. Annihilation of caste should begin in the mind, that too in the family, first.

