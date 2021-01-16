Is child protection our priority?

Anitha Pailoor
Anitha Pailoor, DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 03:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Covid-19 crisis has pushed children to the brink.

As more cases of abuse and violence against children surface, the state child protection society is still plagued by a shortage of staff. A senior bureaucrat says that since most of the officers are hired by a manpower agency, training and orientation are major hurdles.

For instance, a team of 11 members oversees the 164 child care institutions in Bengaluru, with a population of over one crore. They cater to children in conflict with law, as well as those in need of care and protection. Only one is a government employee and 10 are outsourced.

