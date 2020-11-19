Instagram brings new features to its social media app

Instagram brings new features to its social media app

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN,
  Nov 19 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 16:37 ist

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced to bring new features to improve user experience on its social media platform.

In the latest update, users will be able to use a keyword search to find the content they like to view. Previously, people used prefix # (hashtag) to find topics of their interest on Instagram. Now, he/she just has to type in the keywords on the search tab will get all the list of the multimedia contents.

It will be available in select regions including Canada, the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It will be released to other parts of the world in the coming weeks.

Also, Instagram is getting a new 'Watch Together' feature. Users and their friends can tune into IGTV, Reels, and TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.


Watch Together feature on Instagram. Credit: Instagram

Another new one is the Custom reactions feature. "Express your affection with 💜 emojis, share your favorite songs from the new album, or customize your message reactions for your perfect TinyTAN-themed chat," Instagram said on the blog.

Recently, Instagram launched the Vanish message feature, wherein users can set a timer. Once it reaches the receiver., the message automatically gets deleted after the expiry of the pre-set time.

