Instagram brings Snapchat-like camera-first app Threads

After months of speculations, Facebook-owned Instagram released a camera-first messaging app Threads.

"Over the last few years, we’ve introduced several new ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people you care about – from sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct. But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space," the company said.

With the new app Threads, users can share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with only the Instagram close friends and family list. Also, the company says that the new app gives priority to customers' privacy and only the Thread users will have full control over who can reach out to them.

Threads will offer a dedicated home for the user's favourite conversations. So, the messages from the close friends' list will appear in both Threads and Direct, so he or she has full control over how and with whom they want to interact.



Instagram Threads features (Picture Credit: Instagram)



Threads app is now available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhones and Google Play for Android mobiles.

The newly launched Threads is clear attempt by Facebook to attract the teens, who mostly use Snapchat to interact and share intimate photos with friends.

This is not all; Facebook is also planning to bring another Snapchat feature dubbed as 'Disappearing Messages' in WhatsApp. As the name suggests, the messages will get deleted automatically after a preset time expires.

This already under beta testing for Android mobiles and soon expected to be made available to iOS-based iPhones soon.

