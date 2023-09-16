Is 'peak woke' behind us or ahead?

No figure is more associated with the ideological revolution that shook elite American institutions in the Trump era than Ibram X. Kendi, a scholar of racism and the definer of “anti-racism” as a worldview unto itself. So there’s a symbolic weight to the news that Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, funded by a lavish gift from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in 2020, will be laying off 15 to 20 staff members — confirming the sense (among many liberals, especially) that “peak woke” is behind us, and the revolution has run its course.