Karnataka govt opens Telegram channel for citizens on coronavirus info

With a lot of misinformation about coronavirus flying thick and fast, the Karnataka government has opened an informal Telegram group for citizens.

Captain Mannivannan, Secretary of the Karnataka Labour Department announced the new initiative on Twitter. Interested people can join the COVID 19 Karnataka Team group. Users just have to have a Telegram app on their mobile and tap the link shared by Mannivannan.



COVID 19 Karnataka TEAM Telegram chat group (screen shot)



As of now, a little over 1500 have joined the COVID 19 Karnataka Team on the Telegram app. The government officials from the department of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare are offering helpful information on how to maintain hygiene and dispelling myths and rumours about the coronavirus.

Also, people can call toll-free helpline 104 for all the information about the COVID-19.

Covid-19: Karnataka: Do you have a question to ask the govt depts about Covid-19 and don't know whom to ask or 104 is busy? Please join this informal Telegram group: https://t.co/ppAchJGahp. We will try to get answers for you. Experts on 'Covid19' are also invited to join. — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) March 13, 2020

So far, six people in Karnataka have been infected with coronavirus including the one casualty in Kalaburagi.

