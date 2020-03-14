Karnataka govt opens Telegram channel for citizens on coronavirus info

Karnataka govt opens Telegram channel for COVID-19 info

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  Mar 14 2020, 13:01pm ist
  updated: Mar 14 2020, 14:10pm ist

With a lot of misinformation about coronavirus flying thick and fast, the Karnataka government has opened an informal Telegram group for citizens.

Captain Mannivannan, Secretary of the Karnataka Labour Department announced the new initiative on Twitter. Interested people can join the COVID 19 Karnataka Team group. Users just have to have a Telegram app on their mobile and tap the link shared by Mannivannan.


COVID 19 Karnataka TEAM Telegram chat group (screen shot)

As of now, a little over 1500 have joined the COVID 19 Karnataka Team on the Telegram app. The government officials from the department of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare are offering helpful information on how to maintain hygiene and dispelling myths and rumours about the coronavirus.

Also, people can call toll-free helpline 104 for all the information about the COVID-19.

So far, six people in Karnataka have been infected with coronavirus including the one casualty in Kalaburagi.

