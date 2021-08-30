Leo Daily Horoscope - August 30, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy.
Lucky Number: 6.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life
Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?
How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist
Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans
How exercise may help keep our memory sharp