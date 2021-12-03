Leo Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Leo Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021

  • Dec 03 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

