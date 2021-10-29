Leo Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Entertaining at home is not viable today. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Stress-related problems crop up, unless you start a physical health regimen today. 

Lucky Colour: Mango

Lucky Number: 1

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 