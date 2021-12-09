Libra Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 00:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A trip abroad on the cards.  Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.

Lucky Colour: Navy

Lucky Number: 7

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 