Libra Daily Horoscope - May 18, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - May 18, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 22:30 ist

Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative.

Lucky Colour: Crimson   

Lucky Number:  7            

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

