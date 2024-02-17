The mirror replied, ‘Of many ladies in the land, a worthy woman takes your hand.’ Derek and his wife lived happily, and though modest Edith ignored the mirror, her husband often consulted it. As Derek grew older, he asked, ‘Mirror, Mirror, should I wear/ A cap to hide my thinning hair?’ The mirror said, ‘Wait till your hair’s completely gone,/ Then keep a wig securely on.’ The mirror always spoke in rhyming couplets, and expected to be addressed in that style.