Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

More nightmare than fantasy?

Often what starts as a way to while away time soon becomes an addiction impossible to get rid of. Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) has been recognised by WHO and ICD–11, the eleventh revision of the International Classification of Diseases.
Suruchi Kapur Gomes
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 22:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 22:42 IST
India NewsgamingSpecialsonline games

Follow us on :

Follow Us