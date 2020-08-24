Motorola Moto G9 with triple camera launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday (August 24) launched the new phone Moto G9 in India.

Moto G9 is a mid-range phone. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600×720p) LCD Max Vision with P2i nano-coating to repel water splashes and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core ( 2 GHz Cortex A73-based Kryo 260 x 4 for performance + 1.8GHz Cortex A53-based Kryo 260 x 4 for efficiency) CPU with Android 10 OS, 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two under normal usage. Also, it supports 20W Turbocharging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Moto G9 boasts a triple camera module-- one main 48MP (with f/1.7 aperture), a 2MP Macro Vision Camera (with f/2.4 aperture) and 2MP Depth sensor backed by an LED flash and also supports Night Vision mode. On the front, it features an 8MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The new Moto G9 comes in two colours-- Forest Green and Sapphire Blue-for Rs. 11,499 and will be up for grab on Flipkart from August 31 onwards.

Moto G9 vs competition

The new Motorola will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme C15 and Redmi Note 9, among others.

