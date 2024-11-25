<p>As the significance of multilingualism becomes increasingly apparent in the global context, multilingual pedagogy has emerged as a growing area of interest. In a linguistically diverse country like India, it has become an important aspect of language education. </p>.<p>James Cummins identifies persistent myths in language instruction, including the belief that instruction should occur exclusively in the target language without using the learners’ first language (L1). Other assumptions include the idea that translation between L1 and L2 is inappropriate and that bilingual programmes must strictly separate the two languages. These misconceptions have often resulted in monolingual practices that fail to effectively support multilingual learners.</p>.<p>Research underscores the value of integrating students’ languages and cultures into instructional programmes. Such approaches challenge monolingual assumptions and highlight the benefits of incorporating students’ L1 in classrooms. By doing so, teachers foster a more inclusive and engaging learning environment, enabling students to better grasp new content and develop their language skills.</p>.<p>Studies emphasise the importance of using students’ “funds of knowledge” (FOK)—the dynamic knowledge, skills, and practices developed within their households and communities. Teachers can leverage FOK to enrich teaching practices and promote students’ cognitive, emotional, social, and cultural growth. Incorporating FOK in classrooms creates a safe and welcoming environment that respects and values students’ diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.</p>.<p>Research also highlights a shift from traditional print-based instruction to multimodal approaches that employ various modes of communication, such as images, writing, gestures, speech, and posture. This recognises the diverse ways young multilingual learners engage with and make meaning from content. A multilingual approach is based on certain principles such as:</p>.<p>Using students’ home languages helps create a comfortable atmosphere in classrooms.</p>.<p>Encouraging participation by allowing students to use their languages.</p>.<p>Creating an inclusive environment</p>.<p>Enhancing lesson comprehension through the use of students’ languages</p>.<p>Supporting students self-expression in their mother tongue</p>.<p>Facilitating meaningful and natural classroom interactions</p>.<p>Tapping into students’ life experiences in and existing knowledge using their languages</p>.<p>Making lessons more relevant to students</p>.<p>Promoting the development of critical thinking and creativity and assessment for learning through multilingual strategies</p>.<p>Providing effective feedback and clear instructions in multiple languages.</p>.<p><strong>Pedagogical practices</strong></p>.<p>Studies have suggested several effective pedagogical practices for teaching young multilingual learners, particularly in contexts where English dominates as the medium of instruction:</p>.<p>Incorporating students’ FOK into lesson planning and instruction.</p>.<p>Drawing on interactional scaffolding techniques to support students’ language development and comprehension.<br>Utilising students’ L1: Contrary to monolingual assumptions, using students’ L1 in the classroom can enhance understanding, collaboration, and language development.</p>.<p>Employing multimodal instruction to engage learners and facilitate meaningful learning experiences.</p>.<p>Applying a functional approach to language development facilitates the practical use of language in real-world contexts, enabling students to apply their language skills effectively.</p>.<p>In a multilingual classroom, strategies such as teacher using children’s mother tongue(s) during classroom transaction, children using their mother tongue(s) to answer questions, share their understanding of the lessons/poems, share life experiences, narrate parallel stories, etc., are suggested as useful strategies.</p>.<p>Teachers can create a multilingual environment in the classroom and school by expanding the content-area curriculum to include other cultures, choosing culturally relevant texts, and encouraging students to write identity texts (to share their cultural and linguistic identities and experiences). It’s important to create environments that represent, respect, and value all students. Including students’ home languages along with English recognises the linguistic diversity they bring to school and helps students become aware of languages and scripts co-existing with English in their communities. A language portfolio may be maintained as a way for students to record and celebrate their language learning and cultural experiences over time. </p>.<p>By recognising the complexity of multilingualism and valuing diverse linguistic backgrounds, teachers can create inclusive and effective learning environments that support the growth and development of young multilingual learners.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Professor and Academic Head, Regional Institute of English South India, Bengaluru)</em></p>