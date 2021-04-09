New strain of REvil ransomware on the prowl

Hackers have reportedly come up with a new variant of REvil ransomware and are particularly targeting Windows 10 PCs.

The new ransomware is capable of taking over the computer and initiate rebooting process. It restarts the PC into Safe Mode to perform the encryption of files, reported Bleeping Computer citing an independent security researcher, who goes by the moniker R3MRUM.

By rebooting the device in Safe Mode, the new REvil ransomware can bypass the security of the PC and also stop all backup software, database servers, and mail servers to complete the encryption.

It also changes the login password and would return control only after the user pays up the ransom.

In one of the cases, the security researcher was able to decode the password and the hackers had used 'DTrump4ever' as the passcode.

If the victim doesn't pay the ransom, the hackers warn them with DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service). Also, if the person has any business clients, bad actors threaten that they will email the stolen data to the former and ruin the reputation.

Users are advised to be cautious while reading any emails with ULR from unknown senders. Also, even if the message has the official logo of a company or a government agency, keep an eye on grammar and sentence construction. There is always a tell-tale sign of phishing attempts by a hacker.

And, always install good anti-virus applications and also upgrade to the latest software whenever the company releases the security patch.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.