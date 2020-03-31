OnePlus 8 series launch day revealed: Everything you need to know

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus finally announced to launch the new OnePlus 8 series phone next month.

The company took to Twitter to announce OnePlus 8 series on April 14 at 20:30 IST. However, the product launch event will be an online-only programme due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

OnePlus 8 series: Everything you need to know

Word on the street is that OnePlus has developed three OnePlus 8 series models--one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro, a standard OnePlus 8 and a low-end OnePlus 8 Lite. However, the company is not inclined to release the third variant in the April event, but instead, wait a few months and retail it as OnePlus Z in emerging markets.

OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro are said to boast the same design language and specifications but differ in a couple of aspects.

They will flaunt a 6.5-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen with Always-On Display feature, and the company has already confirmed all the phones launching in 2020 will support 120Hz display refresh rate in addition to 60Hz and 90Hz options as well.

Like the predecessor, the new phones will also come with the in-screen fingerprint sensor. Also, the screen can reach the peak brightness of 1400nits and also support HDR10+, which will allow device owners to stream high-resolution multimedia content from Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, among others.

Furthermore, they will be protected from Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield and there is a slight possibility that the devices may come with IP68 certification, a first for any OnePlus phones. With this, the devices will be able to survive underwater for close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.

Inside, they will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM, a 128GB/256GB storage, 16MP selfie camera and 4,510 mAh (8 Pro)/4,300mAh (OnePlus 8) battery with Type-C 30W Warp charger.

As far as the photography is concerned, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected boast feature-rich quad-camera module-- 48MP (with Sony IMX689, f/1.78 aperture)+ 48MP 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) ultra-wide lens (with Sony IMX586, f/2.2 aperture)+ 8MP telephoto (with f/2.44, 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom)+ 5MP colour filter with LED flash.

Whereas the generic, OnePlus 8 is said to feature a triple-camera module--48MP main sensor (with f/1.8 aperture) + 16MP ultra-wide lens+ 2MP for macro.

Depending on the region of sale, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be made available with a 5G modem.

OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z is expected to come with watered down specification including MediaTek Dimensity chipset. More details are yet to be ascertained.

