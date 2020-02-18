OnePlus 8 series tipped to boast this critical durability feature

In the past couple of years, OnePlus has steadily grown into a proper premium phone brand offering flagship features on par with Apple and Samsung mobiles, but the last model OnePlus 7T Pro lacked one critical feature-- water-proof certification.

Well, if the latest report is to be believed, we may finally see a OnePlus phone that can survive a fall in the swimming pool, later this year.

Reliable phone tipster Max J.(@MaxJmb) has teased a phone understood to be from the house of OnePlus, with Water spelled in the background.

The mystery OnePlus phone is said to be the OnePlus 8 series model. It has a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and curved display, which cascades up to the chassis on the left and the right side.

Given the fact that most of the rival branded phones have the IP68 rating, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series may come with similar certification. This would mean, the device can survive not just accidental water splashes but also be able to work underwater up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8 is expected to come with two variants-- one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro and a generic OnePlus 8. They both are expected to boast 120Hz display refresh rate in addition to 60Hz and 90Hz options as well.

Inside, the new phones are expected to come with Android 10-based OxygenOS, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In select markets, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to support 5G. This means users will be able to download high-resolution multi-media content weighing more than 4GB or more within a few seconds. Also, HDR content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT apps can be streamed without any buffering on the phone.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to make the global debut around April and May 2020.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.