OnePlus 8 may come with 120Hz refresh rate, hints CEO

Besides the fast warp charger and powerfull Qualcomm processor, OnePlus' other highlight feature of its flagship phone OnePlus 7 series was its 90Hz display refresh rate. Now, the company is expected to take this a notch up in the successor in 2020.

Lau Pete (aka Liu Zuohu in China), CEO of OnePlus on Weibo has announced that the company's R&D has achieved the feat of ramping up the display refresh rate to 120Hz.

During the "OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting' in Shenzhen on January 13, the company demoed the aforementioned feat on a prototype with a QHD+ AMOLED display. It also says that the device has built-in MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) chip, which is usually incorporated in televisions to curb motion blur effect.



OnePlus executive announcing the 120Hz screen refresh rate for phones in Shenzhen (Credit: Weibo/screen-shot)



OnePlus has hinted that the 120Hz refresh rate will be coming in the 2020-series phones and this means, OnePlus 8 series may boast this feature.

It can be noted that the feature-rich Asus' 2019 flagship ROG Phone 2 has the aforementioned feature and I have to tell, it has a really good effect on the gaming experience.

OnePlus 8: What we know so far

OnePlus 8 is expected to come in two variants-- a generic OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both will have pretty much the same hardware but differ in some aspects. The standard model is expected to come with an IP53 rating (for protection against accidental water splashing and sustain rain) and the top-end model may come with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive with up to 1.5 meters( around 5 feet) of water pressure for close to 30 minutes.

Both the models are expected to have punch-hole camera design in the front panel and come with in-scree fingerprint sensors and also the alert slider with options-- silent, ring and vibration.

As far as the screen sizes are concerned, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (2400 x 1080p) AMOLED screen and the standard OnePlus 8 may come with smaller 6.4-inch full HD+ (2044x1080p) AMOLED display.

Inside, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage.

Both the phones are expected to have a triple camera module-- having 64MP+20MP+12MP sensors on the back and a 32MP with 3D sensors on the front, which will also act as a facial biometric security system to unlock the screen.

There are also rumours suggesting that the company has a third variant OnePlus 8 Lite with watered down specifications.

