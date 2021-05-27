OnePlus has something new to show in India next month

It's been barely two weeks since OnePlus launched the new Android-powered OnePlus Y smart TV series in India. Now, the company is set to bring another product soon.

OnePlus India has released an interesting sign language teaser on Twitter. As per the translated code, OnePlus says it has something new to show.



OnePlus teaser in sign language. Credit: OnePlus



It was followed by a new tweet with a banner 'Summer Launch Event Coming Soon. But, there is no word on the launch date.

It is widely reported that OnePlus will unveil a low-end model dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10.

It is said to be the successor of the Nord N10 5G. The latter never made it to the Indian market, but Nord CE 5G is coming and likely to priced around Rs 20,000 if not less.

Speculations are rife that the new phone may come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 series chipset and a big battery with fast charging capability.

Besides the OnePlus Nord SE, the company is expected to launch new OnePlus U series smart TVs next month. It is said to come in three screen sizes--50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

