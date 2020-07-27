OnePlus Nord – a promising budget smartphone

OnePlus has been coming up with smartphones that have given the other players a serious run for their money. The company’s flagship products are good buys, but there might be quite a few people out there who do not want to spend something like 40,000 Rupees.

Enter the Nord. This affordable offering – beginning at Rs 24,999 – might just be for those who want to own one an OnePlus phone. The base model (6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) is only for India. The 8+128 version will cost Rs 27,999 and the 12+256 has been priced at Rs 29,999.

The Nord has a quad-camera setup with the main shooter having the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The time-lapse, panorama, slow motion, video, photo, portrait, nightscape, and pro modes are available for pictures and videos. There is plenty to play around with, whether it is for the casual photographer or the serious one.



OnePlus Nord. Credit: DH Photo/ Vivek Phadnis



The quality of the camera setup is there for all to see. The colours turned out to be rich and the bokeh is nice. With the advancements in smartphone photography and its popularity, the pro mode will be particularly useful with white balance, ISO, aperture and such settings that can be adjusted manually. Moreover, with optical image stabilisation included, the Nord can be a good option for vloggers who do not have to dish out a ton of dough to record video.

The Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and is 5G compatible. The GPU is Adreno 620. There is a 4115 mAh battery and the set comes with a Warp Charge 30T fast charger.

This lower-priced offering obviously does not have the flagship chipset, but the 765G will comfortably be able to execute day-to-day tasks and demanding ones like playing games.

The set is compact and feels nice to hold with the thickness at 8.2 mm and comfortable weight of 184 grams. It is available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colors.

The Blue Marble looks very classy but like the 8 Pro or the 7T Pro, the Gorilla Glass 5 back feels a bit slippery but to a lesser extent. In any case, the supplied protective case is recommended. The button/ port/ SIM tray/ speaker layout on the Nord’s frame is not very different from the other sets.

Initial impressions suggest that the Nord is quite a capable device. Owning a smartphone with the best specifications is great. But bang for the buck is important too, for those on a limited budget.