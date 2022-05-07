Open Sesame | Heatwaves in India due to Climate Change

Over the last few days, large parts of India have experienced blistering temperatures crossing the 45-degrees Celsius mark.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Arduous life of salt-makers
How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James'
Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids
In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq
'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures
An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all