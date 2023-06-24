Open Sesame | Poetry corner

The modern god of speed
In the world of speed, he takes his place,
Lewis Hamilton, a legend to embrace.
With skill and passion, he conquers the
track,
A racing prodigy, never looking back.
From karting days, his talent shone
bright,
A champion’s spirit, a relentless fight.
With McLaren and Mercedes, his path
aligned,
The young prodigy, destined to be defined.
Seven crowns he wears, a historic feat,
Matching Schumacher, in victory he’ll meet.
Hamilton’s legacy, a story of grace,
A trailblazer, a symbol of a diverse race.
Advait Joshi, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Grit and glory
PV Sindhu, a star on the rise,
Her racquet swings, her spirit flies.
On the court, she’s fierce and bold,
A champion with a heart of gold.
With every smash and graceful stride,
She fills our hearts with joy and pride.
Her talent shines, a radiant light,
Inspiring millions day and night.
A badminton queen, with skill so rare,
She conquers challenges, shows us all she
dares.
In her presence, the game comes alive,
PV Sindhu, the legend will thrive.
Shraddha NS, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Captain Dhoni
One six or one four,
Makes the team score more
He is known as Captain Cool
And is so powerful
He is best known for his helicopter shot
Thereby leaving the other team rot
He is the best to take the wicket
And greatest of all time in cricket
Saanvi Mahishi, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube