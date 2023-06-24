Open Sesame | Poetry corner

The modern god of speed

In the world of speed, he takes his place,

Lewis Hamilton, a legend to embrace.

With skill and passion, he conquers the

track,

A racing prodigy, never looking back.

From karting days, his talent shone

bright,

A champion’s spirit, a relentless fight.

With McLaren and Mercedes, his path

aligned,

The young prodigy, destined to be defined.

Seven crowns he wears, a historic feat,

Matching Schumacher, in victory he’ll meet.

Hamilton’s legacy, a story of grace,

A trailblazer, a symbol of a diverse race.

Advait Joshi, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Grit and glory

PV Sindhu, a star on the rise,

Her racquet swings, her spirit flies.

On the court, she’s fierce and bold,

A champion with a heart of gold.

With every smash and graceful stride,

She fills our hearts with joy and pride.

Her talent shines, a radiant light,

Inspiring millions day and night.

A badminton queen, with skill so rare,

She conquers challenges, shows us all she

dares.

In her presence, the game comes alive,

PV Sindhu, the legend will thrive.

Shraddha NS, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Captain Dhoni

One six or one four,

Makes the team score more

He is known as Captain Cool

And is so powerful

He is best known for his helicopter shot

Thereby leaving the other team rot

He is the best to take the wicket

And greatest of all time in cricket

Saanvi Mahishi, 13

Bengaluru, Karnataka