Open Sesame | Poetry corner

Open Sesame | Poetry corner

A selection of verses from Open Sesame readers on their favourite sports stars

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2023, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 13:30 ist
Shraddha NS. Credit: Special Arrangement

The modern god of speed

In the world of speed, he takes his place,

Lewis Hamilton, a legend to embrace.

With skill and passion, he conquers the

track,

A racing prodigy, never looking back.

From karting days, his talent shone

bright,

A champion’s spirit, a relentless fight.

With McLaren and Mercedes, his path

aligned,

The young prodigy, destined to be defined.

Seven crowns he wears, a historic feat,

Matching Schumacher, in victory he’ll meet.

Hamilton’s legacy, a story of grace,

A trailblazer, a symbol of a diverse race.

Advait Joshi, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka 

 

Grit and glory

PV Sindhu, a star on the rise, 

Her racquet swings, her spirit flies. 

On the court, she’s fierce and bold, 

A champion with a heart of gold. 

With every smash and graceful stride, 

She fills our hearts with joy and pride. 

Her talent shines, a radiant light, 

Inspiring millions day and night. 

A badminton queen, with skill so rare, 

She conquers challenges, shows us all she

dares. 

In her presence, the game comes alive, 

PV Sindhu, the legend will thrive. 

Shraddha NS, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka

 

Captain Dhoni

One six or one four,

Makes the team score more

He is known as Captain Cool

And is so powerful

He is best known for his helicopter shot

Thereby leaving the other team rot

He is the best to take the wicket

And greatest of all time in cricket

Saanvi Mahishi, 13

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Open Sesame
poetry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

 