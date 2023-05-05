Pisces Daily Horoscope - May 5, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies
Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja
When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'
Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP
CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs
'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres
Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style