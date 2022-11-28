Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
- Lucky Colour: Amethyst
- Lucky Number: 7
