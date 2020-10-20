Pisces Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Lucky color: Honey
Lucky number: 3
Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?