Pisces Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Chrome
