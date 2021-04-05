Pixel 6 may come with Google's own silicon: Report

Google's Pixel series are one of the best camera phones in the market, but unfortunately, last year, the handsets Pixel 5, and 4a 5G with mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G were no match compared to rival brands such as Samsung Galaxy S20 (&Note20 with Snapdragon 865) and Apple iPhone 12 (with A14 Bionic).

However, Google is said to be making the game-changing move with the new generation of mobile phones coming in 2021. The latter is expected to come with search engine giant's proprietary chipset, reported 9to5Google.

Google silicon is code-named 'GS101' Whitechapel and is being made in collaboration with Samsung, who by the way has its own line of Exynos chipset for mobile.

Google's Whitechapel chipset is expected to be incorporated in at least two Pixel phones codenamed-- Raven and Oriole. One presumed to be the Pixel 6 and the other is likely to be called Pixel 5a 5G, the successor of Pixel 4a 5G.

It should be noted that Apple designs A-series and M-series silicon for iPhones, iPads and Mac respectively and the maximum percentage of the order is manufactured by supply partner Taipei-based TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

It remains to be seen how Google's chipset will perform against Apple iPhones, which are always a generation ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Android phones in terms of pure power, camera hardware prowess, and efficient use of the battery.

