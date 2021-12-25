Crossing K R Puram: A commuter’s nightmare

For Anand Venugopal, a resident of Kadugodi who often commutes through the busy K R Puram Junction, the experience has been nightmarish. He recalls:

“As a resident of Kadugodi I had to travel to the office on Wood Street every working day. While driving, the first constant bottleneck I had to face was the KR Puram market, followed by the landing spot of the cable-stayed bridge, just before the Tin Factory.”

“I used to put an extra 30 to 45 minutes in my commute so that I reach on time. Even the most advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions of maps used to go wrong with the chaos and traffic on the way.”

“It was a nightmare enroute, and would get even crazy when it rained. It ended up wasting our time. The pollution from the vehicles and the Metro construction made the experience even worse.”

“This routine followed for a couple of years, and then one day I switched to the train coming from Kuppam, Marikuppam and Kolar. For sure you wouldn’t get a seat, but this journey got me some good friends.”

“Of course, the only thing which saved me was the driving effort as the time taken on the train was almost the same. Sometimes, the train would stop in no man’s land, allowing other long distance trains to pass through.”

“I guess it’s proper planning and driving discipline which would make things easier. Anyway, once the Metro gets operational, some of these hurdles would become lesser and I guess it’s a matter of time. But the question is, how long.”

