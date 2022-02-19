In-house waste processing and more

Multiple solutions are being put forward to find a lasting solution to the city’s perennial issues with solid waste management. One of these, in-house waste processing in large residential buildings, could become a rule soon with the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta himself articulating it.

However, this rule dubbed as ‘futuristic’ by some, has its own issues and challenges.

· Lack of clarity on the best composting technology to be adopted is an issue. BBMP could consult the stakeholders and guide apartment residents on the right technology.

· Space is a constraint in many smaller apartments. Odour is another issue.

· To streamline the existing system first, apartments want the BBMP to increase the number of impaneled waste collectors from the current three or open the market to private players.

· The Palike will have to quickly sort out the issue of non-payment of salaries to waste collectors. The city could walk into another garbage crisis without a speedy settlement.

· Since tracking garbage collection vehicles has been tough for the Palike, it has reportedly developed an in-house app for auto-tipper drivers, garbage collectors, drivers and conductors of garbage compactors.

