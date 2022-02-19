In-house waste processing and more

Since tracking garbage collection vehicles has been tough for the Palike, it has reportedly developed an in-house app

  • Feb 19 2022, 03:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 03:11 ist
To streamline the existing system first, apartments want the BBMP to increase the number of impaneled waste collectors from the current three or open the market to private players. Credit: DH Photo

Multiple solutions are being put forward to find a lasting solution to the city’s perennial issues with solid waste management. One of these, in-house waste processing in large residential buildings, could become a rule soon with the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta himself articulating it.

However, this rule dubbed as ‘futuristic’ by some, has its own issues and challenges.

·         Lack of clarity on the best composting technology to be adopted is an issue. BBMP could consult the stakeholders and guide apartment residents on the right technology.

·         Space is a constraint in many smaller apartments. Odour is another issue.

·         To streamline the existing system first, apartments want the BBMP to increase the number of impaneled waste collectors from the current three or open the market to private players.

·         The Palike will have to quickly sort out the issue of non-payment of salaries to waste collectors. The city could walk into another garbage crisis without a speedy settlement.

·         Since tracking garbage collection vehicles has been tough for the Palike, it has reportedly developed an in-house app for auto-tipper drivers, garbage collectors, drivers and conductors of garbage compactors.

