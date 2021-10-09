'Make it very tough to get a driving licence'

High-end cars, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and motorcyclists speed across the city late in the night and during the wee hours, triggering accidents. The trend shows no signs of waning as access-controlled tolled roads and signal-free corridors are mushrooming in Bengaluru.

This can get extremely risky in a city notorious for its poor road conditions, for both motorists and pedestrians. DH takes a closer look, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans to get their views and suggestions.

Maria Wajid, an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Psychology and Research has this to say: “To reduce night time accidents, the state government could make it mandatory for all the passengers to wear seatbelts, which could be monitored by placing CCTV cameras around the city.”

The implication is clear: Enforcement should be made stricter. “The State could also make the process of acquiring a driving licence extremely difficult. This will help prevent inexperienced drivers from legally receiving clearance to drive,” she notes.

Maria also emphasises the need for better traffic laws. “All risky driving habits can be avoided by imposing a heavy fine on the spot and suspending the driver’s license if the ticket exceeds a certain amount. Also, the road conditions should vastly improved.”

They can also add cameras to monitor road conditions and road works. “Road works should be completed as soon as possible rather than leaving it in place for an indefinite period. An improved walkway is also critical for safety of pedestrians,” she adds.

When it comes to safety, the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru is the main concern. Lashith Devaiah, a resident of Koramangala, explains: “Inadequate roads and poor traffic management have become the major issues for motorists. It’s high time we revamp the system for the betterment of the public and avoid accidents.”

Titto Thomas, a research scholar reiterates that the focus should be on providing better roads and repairing stretches quickly to avoid major traffic issues and accidents. “Proper management of the parking systems, avoiding unnecessary blocks and alternative routes can at least offer temporary relief,” he opines.

Indumati S, who resides in HSR Layout, says: “Simply blaming the traffic system will not solve the issue. We have seen youngsters driving cars and superbikes at high speeds. We need to make them aware that driving is a necessary skill and not one to show off. Also, parents should not give vehicles to their kids without a valid licence.”

“Getting a license here is not tough. The rules for getting it should be more rigid so that careless people will not get the licence easily. That process itself will reduce road accidents. If they are violating traffic rules more than three times, immediately suspend or dismiss their licences. That way, people on the road will be more careful while driving,” she feels.

