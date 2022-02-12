Standard Operating Procedure: What the rules say

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for towing a vehicle in many cities mandates that the traffic police officer on duty capture an image of the vehicle parked in a no-parking zone, announce the vehicle registration number through a loudspeaker, wait for a stipulated time for the vehicle owner to turn up, and only then tow the vehicle away.

Whenever the officer on duty spots a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone, causing danger or inconvenience to others, he should announce details such as the vehicle number, colour, type, on loudspeaker.

If the vehicle owner does not respond in the given time, the officer should take a picture of the vehicle. SOP in some cities mandate that the police write down the details about the towed vehicle’s location and where it is deposited.

If the vehicle owner returns to the spot after the towing operation ,they should contact the nearest police station or call the police helpline number.

The vehicle owner could also check with the nearest traffic policeman on duty.

If the vehicle is towed away from a non-parking zone, the owner should be prepared to pay the mandated penalty. Factors such as weight of the vehicle and number of days for which the vehicle was towed will determine the amount.

In 2017, the Mumbai traffic police had introduced new towing rules, mandating loudspeaker announcements.

It was also mandated that the vehicle should be released on payment of a penalty if the owner returns while the towing operation is in progress. However, this penalty should be for parking in a no-parking zone. Towing charges were not to be applied in this case.

Parking rules, regulated under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), follow rules similar to Mumbai. A different rule mandates that the towed vehicle should be parked within ten miles from where it is taken.

Watch the latest HD videos: