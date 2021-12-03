Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Number: 3

