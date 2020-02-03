Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone hands-on video surface online

In late 2019, report emerged that Samsung working on Motorola Razr-like flip phone with flexible display. Now, a hands-on video has surfaced online revealing key features.

In the clip (courtesy, Ben Geskin on Twitter), the Galaxy Z Flip looks very compact when closed, but when unfurled it opens in to a tall screen. It also has small display in the cover-panel on the front, but mostly comes handy to view notifications, weather and time. There is also a dual-camera module beside it.

However, it is very different from the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which needs two hands operate the device, whereas the Galaxy Z (check video below), its easy for the hand to wrap around the phone and use with less fuss.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z: What we know so far

It is said to sport 6.7-inch infinity screen design with just a small spec on top for the camera (10MP with F/2.0 aperture)and the rest covered with fully function high resolution display (1080x2636p). It is said to be more advanced screen, we couldn't find be any crease like we see in the Galaxy Fold.

In the cover panel, there will be 1.06-inch Super AMOLED cover display (116x300p) also, the camera module beside it, will have two--one, 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field of view.

Inside, it is expected to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy Z is likely to priced around $1,399 (approx. Rs 1,00,000) at least in the US.

