Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 18, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 5
More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India
Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS