Scorpio Daily Horoscope - July 6, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800
Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team