Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Garnet
Lucky Number: 8
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents
How Apple iPod transformed music industry
Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed
Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians
E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly