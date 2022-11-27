Scorpio Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2022

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2022, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 01:28 ist
Credit: Pixabay

The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.

  • Lucky Colour: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Nadal says 'part of his life left' when Federer retired

Nadal says 'part of his life left' when Federer retired

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 