Serendipity at Somapura

Mentions of Dobbspet were found in the ‘Mysore and Coorg’ Gazetteer volume 2 by B L Rice (1876). He mentions the place as ‘Sompura or Dobbsept’ in 1897, and locate it thus: ‘the Bangalore Tumkur road runs through Nelamangala and Sompura, where it meets the road from Kolar via D Ballapur’. As part of the Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS), a project that aimed to survey all of the Indian sub-continent, the area was given the benchmark BM50/57G, at ‘the stone step at the East door of Travellers’ Bungalow at Dobbspet’, according to Col S G Burrard’s (1910) records.