Sony PlayStation 5 tipped to launch in India in January 2021

Its been a month since Sony began selling next-gen PlayStation 5 in global markets, but there is no official word on when the gaming console hit stores in India.

Now, reports are coming that the Sony authorised retailers are expected to commence PS5 pre-order service by the end of December in India and be ready to deliver it in early January 21.

Sony is already reeling with PS5 inventory crunch around the world, and it is the same situation in India too. The new Sony gaming console stock in brick-and-mortar stores will be initially limited to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and select metro cities, The Mako Reactor reported citing local Sony retail franchises.

Customers residing in other regions of the country may have to rely on e-commerce website to get the PS5 delivered to their home.

Sony PlayStation 5: Key features you should know

Sony PS5 is power by a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

Must read | Sony PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know

Sony's PS5 digital edition will cost Rs 39,990, and consumers have to shell out Rs 49,990 for the Blu-Ray Disc Drive model.



PlayStation 5 with accessories. Credit: Sony



The company will also be offering accessories and also exclusive gaming titles on the launch day.

Read more | Price details of PlayStation 5, accessories and gaming titles

It can be noted that Microsoft's Xbox Series X series is available in India for Rs 49,990. It boasts Microsoft-AMD's custom-designed processor with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. The Xbox Series X comes with accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting compared to any console in the market.

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

The powerful Xbox console comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before," the company proclaims.

Read more | Microsoft Xbox X vs Xbox S: Key difference between gaming consoles

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.